All schools closed on December 4

Greek high schools will remain closed today, Monday, December 4 due to a nationwide protest by the students. The student body decided to march on the Education Ministry in Athens demanding a better school that does not “annihilate” the students.

“We are strengthening our struggle for a school that educates, not kills! We are growing in numbers and continue to be more committed to our struggle for the school and the life we ​​deserve! The great march on 30 October was just the beginning! On December 4th, we will all cry out to the Minister, who said “we have no demands!”, the students’ statement read.