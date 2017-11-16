All schools to remain closed in western Attica on Friday due to weather

All schools of Western Attica will remain closed tomorrow due to the intense weather phenomena. The decision was reached by the competent vice chief of the region of Attica, Yiannis Vassiliou and was conveyed to the Primary and Secondary Education Department of western Attica. “Lessons will be suspended for Friday, November 17, 2017, in all the primary (A’ Level) and secondary (B’ Level) of the Western Attica Regional Unit due to the extraordinary circumstances arising from the extreme weather phenomena (rainfall, floods)”, the decision read.