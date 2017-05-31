All the rumours you need to read about the iPhone 8

Seeing as we’ve cracked, smashed, lost and dropped more Apple products than we can even bear to think about, you’d think we’d be put off using their phones. Right?

Er, wrong – which is why we’re so interested in the iPhone 8 release and all the rumours surrounding the follow up phone to the iPhone 7s. So what can be expected from the next iPhone in the series?

What will the iPhone 8 look like?

Numerous publications have been referencing ‘Apple expert’ (what that exactly means, we’re not sure) Benjamin Geskin’s tweets which show a leaked idea of what the iPhone 8 will look like.

As you can see, these images suggest there’ll be no Home button on the new phone (?!), and the Touch ID fingerprint scanner will be embedded within the display. Whaaaat.

The handset will also reportedly have a new OLED display that will stretch across the whole front of the phone.

How big will the iPhone 8 be?

Rumours say the iPhone 8 will be the biggest one yet at 5.8inches – with the iPhone the iPhone 7 Plus coming in at 5.5-inches. So yeah, it’ll be pretty huge.

What new functions will the iPhone 8 have?

Apparently, Apple are hoping to introduce 3D scanning that will be able to see people’s faces, a “function area” at the bottom of the large screen allowing easy access to certain features – much like the new Macbook Pro’s touch bar, and extra display places for things like photos, The Independent reports.

It’s thought it’ll also have a storage update (yaaas), as well as the ability to float on water, according to Tech Stuff. They say Apple previously filed a patent to create a phone with shock absorbers – and a mechanism which means the phone floats – in a bid to prevent cracked screens and water damage.

A report in Bloomberg also suggested the iPhone 8 will have wireless charging abilities.

How good will the selfies be?

After the revolutionary introduction of the dual camera and portrait mode on the iPhone 7 Plus, are all our selfies going to get better and better from now on? 9to5Mac think it’ll remain exclusive to the bigger of the iPhone models in the future – which is great news for iPhone 8 users.

There’s also talk of a “revolutionary” new selfie camera that uses infrared technology to detect the location and depth of objects in its field of vision, and a 3D camera system for 3D selfies, face and iris recognition.

Instagram game, strong.

When will the iPhone 8 be released?

Apple traditionally release the latest iPhones during the first two weeks of September, so following that pattern would mean between 4 – 17 September 2017.

But with that said, this year marks 10 years since the original iPhone first came out – with Tech Trader Daily questioning whether that means it’ll come out on the same date 29 June, or sooner that the usual September.

How much will the iPhone 8 cost?

According to the Fast Company, who say “a source with knowledge of Apple’s plans” leaked the price plan to them, report that the iPhone 8 will be the most expensive yet, exceeding the $1,000 (£778) mark for the first time. Oh good.

