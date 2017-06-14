Almost naked sexy baristas will serve you coffee! (HOT PHOTOS)

Jun, 14 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

Will you dare to ask for milk in your coffee?…

Related

When you are a businessman you think about ways to increase your clientele in your shop. See what this coffee shop came up with…

The idea the coffee shop owner found is admittedly original. With bikinis, lingerie or even less, the baristas of the Bikins Beans Espresso cafeteria in Washington serve their customers in an…unforgettable way!

The owner even claims that this does not degrade women but rather gives them more power.

“As the first café with bikini baristas we want to make women feel good about themselves. Women all over the world have the right to vote, to be gay, to be successful leaders, business owners or prospective candidates. We have the right to work with trust and dignity regardless of whether we wear costumes, suits or bikinis, “says the owner of the cafeteria at the company’s facebook page.

Is this the sexiest coffee shop in the whole world? Gorgeous entrepreneur Carlie Jo and her team of beautiful baristas strip down to bikinis and lingerie to serve hot and cold drinks at her shop called Bikini Beans Espresso in Kent, Washington. As well as being extremely popular in the local area and attracting five star reviews on Yelp, the shop has a huge following on Facebook and Instagram.

Is this the sexiest coffee shop in the whole world? Gorgeous entrepreneur Carlie Jo and her team of beautiful baristas strip down to bikinis and lingerie to serve hot and cold drinks at her shop called Bikini Beans Espresso in Kent, Washington. As well as being extremely popular in the local area and attracting five star reviews on Yelp, the shop has a huge following on Facebook and Instagram.

 

cs1

Is this the sexiest coffee shop in the whole world? Gorgeous entrepreneur Carlie Jo and her team of beautiful baristas strip down to bikinis and lingerie to serve hot and cold drinks at her shop called Bikini Beans Espresso in Kent, Washington. As well as being extremely popular in the local area and attracting five star reviews on Yelp, the shop has a huge following on Facebook and Instagram.

cs5

cs6

cs7

Tags With: