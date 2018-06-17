Alysha Nett – Sunday Babe (10 HOT PHOTOS)

It seems like being a smoking hot model and a photographer would be cheating, right? Luckily for us – it’s not.

Photographers are always in search of a beautiful subject. By being a photographer and a beautiful subject, Alysha Nett has basically cut out the middle-man… and, all the rest of the men. She’s cornered the market on sexy pictures of herself, and shares them with us for free on Instagram. She’s the Robin Hood of her own hotness.