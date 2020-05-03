Amanda Trivizas: The Greek-American angel! (video-photos)

Ok, here is the deal with this little Greek-American angel:
She is a social media star who has gained fame for her eponymous ultra-sexy Instagram account.
Quite original, right?
She has earned massive popularity for her risque lingerie & hot bikini modeling.
Apparently, there are people in the US who really go crazy for her. We wonder why…
You know what? Let us wonder together:
Wow. What a fucking year! Going into 2018 I was working as a bartender at some restaurant on the beach no one had ever heard about, not truly happy with what I was doing with my life. I had less than 10K followers. I had done a couple of photo shoots and really created a passion for the whole modeling thing. Loved creating art and feeling beautiful. Fast forward to today, I have almost 250K, I have traveled so many more places than I could have imagined I would, met and worked with so many influential people, made and lost friends, went through heartache and love. I truly learned the importance of family, true friends, hard work, and staying humble throughout it all. Thank you to each and every one of my followers and to every single person who helped me along this amazing journey! I wish all of you much success, happiness, and health in 2019. We are going to kill it this year! Happy New Year ?