Amazing contortionist can fit thru tennis racket! (video)

Watching a person twist and bend their body in all possible ways imaginable is something that always attracts the attention of everyday folk. The feats contortionists can sometimes achieve are truly mind-boggling. It is not a rarity to see Hindu gurus sitting hours upon hours in unnatural positions that seem unattainable. Not surprisingly, the young man who has stunned locals comes from India. Yash Shah, 18, from Surat can rotate his hands and legs 360 degrees, and can spin his neck 180 degrees around! He can also dislocate his arms and legs, and squeeze his body through a tennis racket. Yash is now dreaming of fame and earning a Guinness World Record.