Amazing discovery: City Gate from King David era unearthed in Golan Heights

Archaeologists have announced an amazing discovery – they have found an ancient city gate that dates to the time of King David, perhaps the greatest of all the rulers of ancient Israel. This find came after decades of digging at a site in the Golan Heights. The gate is expected to change the received wisdom on the ancient kingdom of Israel and offer a new perspective on the era when King David and Solomon ruled in the region.

The gate, according to the Jerusalem Post, “was discovered after 32 years of excavation in the ancient city of Bethsaida in the Golan Heights”. The site is on a rocky hill that overlooks a valley and the Sea of Galilee and is in a nature reserve and heritage park. Not much remains of the gate, only a few dressed stones, but the site is most definitely some sort of entrance to a city.

