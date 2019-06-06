Amazing footage from Jet Skiers in the Corinth Isthmus (video)

The Akropolis Jet Raid 2019 events are underway in Greece.

The incredible water sports spectacle held from Tuesday and lasting until Saturday, features top 35 athletes from 15 countries, who put on quite an amazing show at the Isthmus of Corinth two days ago.

The event is organised by the Hellenic Jet Sports Boat Association, in collaboration with the International Jet Raid.

The event is a particularly hard test, as it’s not a normal close course, but will be held on the open sea.

Today, the crews of the Akropolis Jet Raid 2019 will be in Nafplion, where after a tedious battle they will spend the night camping at Karathona.

The race will culminate next Sunday, after the first jet ski drivers will have passed from Loutraki, Corinth, Corinth Isthmus, Aegina, Agistri, Ombrios, Alkyonides, Nafpaktos, Iraio Petrahoras Loutrakiou and Sarantis of Boeotia.