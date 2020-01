It was the first military exercise of the aircraft acquired from the U.S Army last year

The recently acquired OH-58D Kiowa Warrior helicopters by the Greek Army successfully carried out their first exercise on Wednesday.

The aircraft fired anti-tank missiles and rockets at the Litochoro Field firing range in the presence of the Hellenic Army General Staff (HAGS) Chief, Lieutenant General Haralambos Lalousis.

The Greek Army added the helicopters to its armed forces from the U.S Army last year at a cost of 44.15 million dollars.