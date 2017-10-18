Amazing footage of live fire exercise of the Greek Army! (VIDEO)

One of the many drills that take place on the Aegean Sea islands

The Hellenic Army released a video of just one of its military activities.

The live fire exercise was conducted in the Aegean island of Kos.

The Hellenic Armed Forces never miss a chance to sent the appropriate “messages” to all directions, that regardless of any economic crisis, some people are ready, if the time comes.

As the ancient Greek writting at the end of the video reads: “We won’t give Earth & Water”.