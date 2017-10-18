Amazing footage of live fire exercise of the Greek Army! (VIDEO)

The Hellenic Army released a video of just one of its military activities.
The live fire exercise was conducted in the Aegean island of Kos.
The Hellenic Armed Forces never miss a chance to sent the appropriate “messages” to all directions, that regardless of any economic crisis, some people are ready, if the time comes.
As the ancient Greek writting at the end of the video reads: “We won’t give Earth & Water”.
#HellenicArmy soldiers conduct a live fire exercise with tanks, armoured vehicles and self-propelled artillery on the Aegean island of Kos pic.twitter.com/tdKkGqrGLV
— e-Αmyna (@e_amyna) October 18, 2017