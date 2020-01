Amazing photo of snow-covered Mount Olympus – The Throne of Zeus

The majestic image of the summit of mount Olympus covered in snow was posted on a Facebook page from user Kostas Rossidis. “Zeus throne 18012020”, the user wrote.

The photo of the mountain rising through the fog and clouds was shared on meteo.gr on Facebook to commemorate “World Snow Day” on Sunday, January 19th.

Follow the user at his Facebook page or his Hellenic Seaplane Association page