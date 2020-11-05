Amazing ‘wingover’ maneuver by Greek F-16 over warship (video)

The aeronautical exercise “EUNOMIA” took place in Cyprus at the end of August

A video posted on social media platform Tik Tok shows the impressive maneuver by a Greek F-16 pilot paying homage to the warships participating in the military exercise “EUNOMIA” at the end of August.

This wingover (also called a wing-over-wing, crop-duster turn, or box-canyon turn) is an aerobatic move considered as recognition to other participants.

The aeronautical exercise “EUNOMIA” took place in Cyprus at the end of August, with the participation of Greece, France, Italy, and Cyprus, while French Rafale also participated.

The quadripartite military exercise was part of a joint decision by the four countries to show their presence in the tumultuous Eastern Mediterranean.

During the exercise, operations were carried out in the sea area south of Cyprus and within the Cypriot EEZ during the period 26-28 August, where a range of maritime and aviation issues, as well as Search and Rescue issues, were examined, with the participation of air and naval means of the four countries.

also read

International flights not affected by Covid-19 general lockdown

Movie “Mila” (Apples) to represent Greece in Oscars (trailer)

General Lockdown 2 – How and when we are permitted to move