Amazing! Wingsuit flyers jump into a plane in mid-air! (video)

French wingsuit flyers recently completed an unbelievable stunt following a B.A.S.E. jump from the top of the Jungfrau mountain in Switzerland. Fred Fugen and Vince Reffet, known as the Soul Flyers, caught up with and flew into a plane in mid-air.

As part of their project A Door in the Sky, which they had spent several months training for by completing more than 100 test flights in Empuriabrava in Spain, the duo B.A.S.E jumped from the top of the Jungfrau, one of Europe’s highest mountains, and flew into a Pilatus Porter light aircraft in mid-air. Now that’s a different way to catch a flight.

The duo succeeded after months of training and their jump is in memory of their French precursor Patrick De Gayardon, who in August 1997 became the first to enter the plane he had just jumped out of.



“All our preparation was done so that we could do achieve it and finally we found the balance. It was like performing a high-jump, a slightest move could knock off the bar”, explains Reffet. Both were in constant contact and cooperation with the aircraft pilot and the rest of the team to get the right speed at the right time to land on the aircraft.