Amazon bans Tommy Robinson’s book critical of Islam

Online giant Amazon has banned selling far-right activist Tommy Robinson’s book but his videos are still available on YouTube, which defended its decision to maintain his content on their platform.

Robinson’s book, Mohammed’s Koran: Why Muslims Kill For Islam, was removed from Amazon last week following his permanent ban from Facebook and Twitter. Supporters of Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, slammed the move dubbing it ‘censorship’ with Amazon arguing it was ‘inappropriate content’.

An Amazon spokesperson confirmed the decision saying the company reserved the right not sell content it deemed “inappropriate”.

Tommy Robinson has moved his family from their home fearing for their safety.