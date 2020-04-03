Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos pledges $100 million donation to US food banks

“Feeding America will quickly distribute the funds to their national network of food banks getting food to those families who need it”

Amazon’s CEO and founder Jeff Bezos announced he was donating $100 million to Feeding America, which would help restock food banks and food pantries in the time of economic uncertainty.

“Non-profit food banks and food pantries rely in large part on surplus food from a range of food businesses. For example, many restaurants donate excess food. But during this time of social distancing, restaurants are closed, and many other normal channels of excess food have also shut down,” Bezos wrote in an Instagram post announcing the donation. “To make matters worse, as supply is dwindling, demand for food bank services is going up.⁣”

Read Also:

Turkey offers fresh money to companies, seeks donations for the poor amid coronavirus crisis

Bezos currently tops Forbes’ list of billionaires, with an estimated net worth of approximately $117 billion.

The donation comes just days after a group of Amazon employees at a warehouse in New York City walked off their jobs, demanding the company shut down and thoroughly clean the facility amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Source: abc