Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos surpasses Bill Gates as richest man in the world!

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos became the richest person in history Monday when his net-worth eclipsed $105.1 billion after Amazon shares climbed 1.4%.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates, the previous record-holder, saw his net-worth pass $100 billion in 1999. It is now around $91.9 billion.

But both mega-billionaires live in the tiny waterfront city of Medina, Washington, located just outside of Seattle.

They are far from the only moneyed residents. The town’s inhabitants include numerous other Microsoft bigwigs, tech entrepreneurs, and telecom magnates.

source: businessinsider.com