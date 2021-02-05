Amazon Leads $130-Billion Cloud Market (infographic)

Having established itself as an early leader in the market for cloud infrastructure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), the online retailer’s profitable cloud platform, is still ahead of the pack. According to estimates from Synergy Research Group, Amazon’s market share in the worldwide cloud infrastructure market amounted to 32 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020, still exceeding the combined market share of its two largest competitors, Microsoft and Google.

In Q4 2020, global cloud infrastructure service revenues amounted to $37 billion, bringing the total for the past twelve months to $129 billion. “2020 ended with a bang for the cloud market, as the sequential jump of $4 billion from Q3 easily set a new record for cloud providers’ incremental revenue growth,” said John Dinsdale, Chief Analyst at Synergy Research Group. “This is also a market which has proven to be immune to COVID-19. If anything, the pandemic has helped to highlight some of the main benefits of public cloud.”

As the following chart shows, Amazon and Microsoft accounted for more than half of cloud infrastructure revenues in Q4 2020, with the eight largest providers controlling roughly 80 percent of the market.

source statista

You will find more infographics at Statista