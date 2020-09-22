American and German tourist hold bachelor party with fake figures on Rhodes beach, get arrested

The two had forgot to get a permit for the beach

An American and a German tourist were arrested in Rhodes for occupying a beach, as they tried to throw a bachelor party on a beach using cardboard figures, beers and an audio system!

According to the local dimokratiki.gr, the two of them were arrested on Friday afternoon (18/9) by police officers of South Rhodes precinct on the beach “Mavros Kavos” of Kattavia for illegally occupying the seashore.

The two tourists, an American, 30, and a German, 38, placed fake cardboard figures (Covid-19 rules), refrigerators and a sound system on the beach, in view of organising a bachelor wedding party, which is planned in the near future.

Although they managed to bypass the Covid-19 rules that ban large crowds… they forgot to get a permit for the use of the public beach area and were taken to the the police station…