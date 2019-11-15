American ISIS suspect repatriated from Turkish-Greek border

Since the start of the week, Ankara has stepped up the return of suspected foreign IS members back to their countries of origin

An American citizen suspected of being an Islamic State group member was deported to the U.S. on Friday after spending five days in no man’s land between Turkey and Greece, the Turkish interior minister said.

Suleyman Soylu said the suspect — identified by local media as 39-year-old Muhammad Darwis B. — had been put on a plane to the U.S. from Istanbul “a short time ago.”

Two German IS suspects were also removed from Turkey on Friday, the minister added. He did not specify where in the U.S. the American suspect had been sent or the destinations of the other two suspects.

Since the start of the week, Ankara has stepped up the return of suspected foreign IS members back to their countries of origin. Earlier cases saw suspects sent to Denmark, Germany and the U.K. Other deportations involving Irish, German and French citizens are pending.

The U.S. citizen, who is of Jordanian origin, had been left between Turkey’s Pazarkule border gate and the Greek frontier at Kastanies since Nov. 11.

Read more: AP