Amnesty International urges Greece to scrap arms deal with Saudi Arabia

Amnesty International has intervened in the controversial issue of the sale of military munitions by Greece to Saudi Arabia, expressing “serious concerns” about the real danger of the material being used in the ongoing conflict Yemeni, which is prohibited by the Arms Trade Treaty. In a statement released, Amnesty International called on Greece to “immediately scrap” the controversial arms deal as the shells could be used against civilians. “Amnesty International calls on Greece to immediately rescind the sale and transfer of military equipment to Saudi Arabia and to refuse approval of the transport of every type of conventional weapons, ammunitions and war materiel to points of conflict in Yemen,” a statement said.

The agreement, worth an estimated 66 million euros ($78.3 million), has been strongly criticized by Greek opposition parties, while at least two lawmakers in the governing left-wing Syriza party have called for its cancellation on grounds that the arms could be used in Yemen.