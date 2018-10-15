Amy Winehouse hologram tour set for 2019

The show will reportedly last for up to 110 minutes

A hologram of Amy Winehouse will tour the world in 2019.

The singer, who died in 2011, will be the source of a projection that will perform digitally remastered versions of her most famous songs accompanied by a live band and backing singers. The show will reportedly last for up to 110 minutes.

Speaking about the news, her father, Mitch, said: “To see her perform again is something special that really can’t be put into words. Our daughter’s music touched the lives of millions of people and it means everything that her legacy will continue in this innovative and groundbreaking way.”

The tour will raise money and awareness for the Amy Winehouse Foundation, a charity which educates young people about drug and alcohol misuse. Winehouse died from alcohol poisoning in July 2011. The charity also aids the development of disadvantaged youngsters through music.

Source: yahoo