An asylum seeker granted stay as a “gay” man, fathered two kids in Ireland

He was permitted residency based on claims he was persecuted for being gay

An asylum seeker who claimed to be a gay man fleeing death threats in a “complete fabrication” later fathered two children with an Irish woman, the High Court of Ireland has heard.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan is locked in a drawn-out legal battle to have the supposedly homosexual African deported as soon as possible.

The Irish woman has since started a new relationship — but her asylum seeker ex-partner claims he must be allowed to stay for the sake of his children, the court heard.

The African man has spent over a decade in Ireland where he took up employment.

more at thesun.ie