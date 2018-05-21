Anarchist group Rouvikonas invades Council of State Plenary session

About 100-150 hooded individuals from anarchist group Rouvikonas invaded the Council of State building, where a closed-door plenary session was underway discussing the insurance law, more specifically the law passed by Minister George Katrougalos on pension slashes.

The police guard on duty immediately called in for back up, with law enforcement forces arriving on the spot. Police are searching for the culprits. According to initial reports, there were no injuries, with the invaders causing material damage at the main entry, while they destroyed the metal detection machine. The plenary session was not interrupted as it was taking place on the second floor.