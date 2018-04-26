Anarchist group Rubicon storms the British Council (VIDEO)

The members of the Rubicon demonstrated against the British involvement in the recent assault against Syria

The action of the Rubicon anarchist group continues its actions non-stop, apparently. Today, about 20 members of the group stormed the British Council at Kolonaki square, Athens.

It is striking that this time they chose to strike an educational institution, thinking apparently this serves their purposes.

Immediately afterward they disappeared from one of the most central points of Athens and only a few hundred meters from the Prime Minister’s Office, which is protected by dozens of police officers.