Anarchists hang banner at Russian Consulate in Athens

Author: Thema Newsroom

The members of the group fled the scene before police arrived

Related Stories

Greek police are on alert after members of a so-called anti-establishment group hung a banner with the anarchist sign on it in front of the Russian consulate in the suburb of Chalandri, Athens at 1.30pm on Tuesday.
The anarchists were able to flee the scene before police arrived.

Tags With: