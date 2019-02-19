Greek police are on alert after members of a so-called anti-establishment group hung a banner with the anarchist sign on it in front of the Russian consulate in the suburb of Chalandri, Athens at 1.30pm on Tuesday.
The anarchists were able to flee the scene before police arrived.
Anarchists hang banner at Russian Consulate in Athens
The members of the group fled the scene before police arrived
Greek police are on alert after members of a so-called anti-establishment group hung a banner with the anarchist sign on it in front of the Russian consulate in the suburb of Chalandri, Athens at 1.30pm on Tuesday.