Anarchists occupy Athens Polytechnic as Anniversary of November 17 Uprising approaches

The following two days will be difficult

Groups of anarchists have occupied the main building of Athens Polytechnic, two days before the anniversary of the 1973 student uprising against the dictatorship.

According to a statement published on a leftist web site, the occupiers are calling for “rebellion here and now”.

The statement says that they are determined to cancel the celebration organized by political parties each year.

They also express their solidarity to members of the Revolutionary Struggle group, who are on hunger strike and demand the release of a number of migrants arrested after the rebellion of Moria migrant camp in Lesvos.

The occupation of the main building casts doubts on whether the planned celebrations at the Athens Polytechnic can take place.

Earlier, groups of anarchists clashed with police near the premises of the Polytechnic.

Petrol bombs were thrown against the police, but no arrests have been made.

