Anarchists reportedly set up check points in Athens to find police officers

A strange incident took place on Monday night in Zografou as about 100 anarchists reportedly stopped and checked citizens to determine whether they were police officers.

It all started on Monday night when, according to complaints anti-authoritarians and anarchists who came out of the dormitory on Olof Palme Street in Zografou were stopping cars, asking the passengers for their IDs, in order to ascertain if they were police officers.

The information was confirmed by the spokesperson of the Greek Police, Theodoros Chronopoulos, speaking to OPEN TV on Tuesday morning, saying that there were complaints about citizen checks by citizens.