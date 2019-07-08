Anarchists storm voting centers, steal one ballot box & burn it in Exarchia Square, Athens (photos)

The Greek police mobilized when it was reported that a group of 8 to 10 anarchists stormed in two voting centers in the wider area of Exarchia in Athens.

In the first incident at 35 Kolettis Street in the 303 Voting Center, they stole one of the ballot box after threatening the people inside and left throwing a smoke grenade behind them.

According to reports they burned the ballot box at Exarchia Square.

The second incident occurred at a voting center in Arachovis Street.

The law predicts that in case the voting procedure is not completed for any reason, it must be repeated the next Sunday.