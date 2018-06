Members of anarchist group Rouvikonas unfurled a banner at the foot of the Parthenon on Thursday in support of convicted terrorist of “17th November” group, Dimitris Koufontinas. The banner read in “Greek Democracy assassinates hunger striker. Furlough to D. Koufontina”. Koufontinas, who has started a hunger strike demanding prison leave, was sentenced to life for 11 times for carrying out a series of murders with the terrorist group.