Anastasiades’ letter to the UN Secretary-General on natural gas (Docs)

The Presidency of the Republic of Cyprus published on Wednesday the letter dated 22/7/19 with the position expressed by the President of the Republic on the issue of hydrocarbons, which he sent to the UN Secretary-General, the President of the European Commission, the High Representative of the EU Foreign Affairs and Security Issues, with a notification to the Turkish Cypriot leader M. Akinci.

The letter was sent on Wednesday to the 27 other EU member states, as well as to the leaders of the Cypriot political forces.

The letter was also communicated to the President of the European Council and to the President of the European Parliament.

In the letter, the Cypriot President says he can not accept the issue of natural gas being included in the negotiations, saying that what he is seeking is the resumption of talks.

Source: balkaneu