Anastasiades to meet Putin & Medvedev in Moscow

An important meeting during crucial times for the Eastern Mediterranean

Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiades pays a two-day official visit to Moscow on October 23-24, at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to a statement, the President of Cyprus will meet with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Monday and President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

On the agenda of President Nicos Anastasiades’ meetings with the Russian political leadership will be bilateral relations between Cyprus and Russia, the latest developments on the Cyprus problem talks, EU-Russia relations, as well as regional and international matters, while bilateral agreements will also be signed.

During the meeting with Putin, Anastasiades will sign 7 bilateral agreements on maritime transport and international road transport, and information technology, Cyprus News Agency reported.

A Memorandum of Understanding will also be signed between the Cypriot ministry of justice and the Russian prosecutor general’s office, which will be signed by the minister of Foreign Affairs Kasoulides, and also a joint declaration on Cooperation in the sphere of modernisation of the economies will be signed by the minister of Finance Harris Georgiades.

Anastasiades will also attend a dinner with Russian businessmen organised by the Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency (CIPA) and will give a press conference to Russian Media, at the Tass News Agency.

He is being accompanied by the ministers of foreign affairs Ioannis Kasoulides, finance, Harris Georgiades, transport Marios Demetriades, and Government Spokesman Nicos Christodoulides.

