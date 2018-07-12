Anastasiya Kvitko: The Russian Kim Kardashian makes our summer unbearably hot! (RACY VIDEO-PHOTOS)

Anastasiya Kvitko, acquired her Kim Kardashian-like reputation in part from having similar proportions and also from her challenge to the reality TV superstar, whom she once called out by saying, “My bottom is the most beautiful one, and I have not done any plastic surgeries on my face”. Sounds like a declaration of war!

There is no doubt this stunner from Putin-land has it going on and knows it. With well over 6 million followers on her Instagram account, she provides a treasure trove of super-sexy shots that display her -ahem- considerable assets…

