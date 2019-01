Athenians woke up to incredible imagery on Tuesday morning, as many of the ancient monuments and ruins of Greece’s capital were covered in snow. The spectacle is rare, as most people are accustomed to seeing the marbles of the ancient theatres and monuments glistening in the sun, but the layers of snow covering the Acropolis, Olympian Zeus’s columns, the Parthenon, the Herodes Atticus certainly present a picture to behold.