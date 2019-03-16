Ancient Greek inscription found in Israel’s Negev Desert (video)

The inscription was unearthed near what appears to be a monumentally-large bathhouse which was in use until the sixth century

A team of German and Israeli archaeologists discovered a rare Greek inscription in February which they believe was made around the year 300 CE in the ancient city of Halutza in Israel’s Negev desert, according to greekreporter.com.

Based on an Israel Antiquities Authority announcement which was released on Wednesday, the inscription is the Greek name of the settlement, “Elusa.”

The Times of Israel reports that Halutza was established in the late 4th century BCE as a station along “The Incense Road”, a network of trade routes which stretched some 2.000 kilometers (1.243 miles) from the Arabian Peninsula to the Mediterranean.

