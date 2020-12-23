Ancient landmark monuments in Athens illuminated with incredible new lighting (beautiful video)

The Temple of Hephaestus and the monument of Philopappos will become visible at night in Athens

Two landmark monuments of Athens gained a new look in the dark after they were illuminated through new lighting arrangements installed, as the Greek Ministry of Culture and Sports presented.

also read

Archbishop Ieronymos calls for responsibility and hope in the face of the pandemic

The re-lighting concerned a new nine-point perspective for the temple of Hephaestus in the Ancient Agora of Athens and a five-point perspective of the monument of Philopappos.

The project was funded and implemented by the Onassis Foundation in collaboration with and under the supervision of the Services of the Ministry of Culture and Sports and planned by Eleftheria Deko.