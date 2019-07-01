Ancient Race of Mystical People and the Modern-Day Cwezi Cult Accused of Black Magic

They were worshiped by the Ugandans, who called on them to intervene in times of crisis

The Bachwezi people, who are also known as the Ancient Cwezi or Chwezi, were a group of people who legends say ruled the Empire of Kitara (Empire of the Sun), which encompassed a vast area including modern-day Uganda, Sudan, northern Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Burundi, Zambia and Malawi from 10,000 BC to 1,500 AD.

The empire began to fragment into various autonomous states in the 1300s, as a result of people believing in a prophecy that stated the death of a sacred cow, Bihogo, would mark the end of the empire.

They were an extraordinary people for a number of reasons. They had a number of distinctive physical features; they were unusually tall, and their heads were a distinctly unhuman shape. This has resulted in some people attributing their unusual appearance to evidence they were demigods. Others have argued they were a race of ancient extraterrestrials. In addition to their physical appearance, they are said to have had supernatural skills, beyond any human abilities.

They were even worshiped by the Ugandans, who called on them to intervene in times of crisis. The Rwandans and Burandi people, who still worship the Cwezi, call them Ibimanuka, which means ‘people who landed as gods’.

more at ancient-origins.net