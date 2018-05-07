Ancient Theatre of Epidaurus to host first ever film screening

The screening will be in collaboration with the 8th Athens Open Air Film Festival

The first ever film screening at the Ancient Theatre of Epidaurus will take place on June 30 with the 1962 cinema version of the Greek tragedy “Electra” by renowned director Michael Cacoyannis.

Every year, the Ancient Theatre of Epidaurus co-hosts the Athens Epidaurus Festival, with artistic performances – mostly Greek tragedies and opera – taking place at the 24-century-old theater, considered to be a perfect ancient theater in acoustics and aesthetic value.

This year, classic Greek tragedy “Electra” by Euripides will be presented in its film version, a rather bold move by the Ministry of Culture that sponsors the festival.

The screening will be in collaboration with the 8th Athens Open Air Film Festival and the special screening will take place on Saturday, June 30 at 21:30.

“Electra” won the Best Cinematic Transposition award at the 1962 Cannes Film Festival where it won the award for Best Cinematic Transposition. The film was also nominated for an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. At the Thessaloniki Film Festival, it won the awards for best film, best director (Michael Cacoyannis) and best actress (Irene Papas).

Source: Philip Chrysopoulos/greekreporter