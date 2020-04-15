Andrea Bocelli’s Easter concert “Music for Hope” breaks all online records (video)

It reached more than 2.8 million peak concurrent viewers

Andrea Bocelli’s Easter concert from the Duomo in Milan warmed hearts and smashed multiple online records, according to the classic great’s reps.

Bocelli’s Music For Hope special reached more than 2.8 million peak concurrent viewers, good enough to stand out as one of the biggest musical live stream performances of all-time, Decca reports.

That number also represents the largest simultaneous audience for a classical live stream ever on YouTube.

“I am moved and delighted to have received such an overwhelming reaction, that has gone beyond our highest expectations,” the legendary tenor says in a statement.

source billboard.com