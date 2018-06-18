Angela Merkel reaches compromise with coalition partners

Despite major disagreements on the migration policy between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the country’s Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, both politicians seem to show readiness to compromise.

The Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader Angela Merkel announced that she agreed with Horst Seehofer, head of Bavaria’s Christian Social Union (CSU), on further steps in the migration policy, the dispute that jeopardized the decade-long alliance between their parties, the AFP news agency reported, citing sources in the CDU leadership.

According to the media, the chancellor went on noting that both sister parties support the immigration masterplan of Seehofer and have a common goal of better organizing immigration in Germany as well as significantly reducing the influx of refugees entering the country.

The interior minister gave Merkel two weeks to negotiate a European solution to the migration crisis, according to the German DPA news agency. If by the end of this period, the chancellor cannot present the agreement negotiated with the EU partners, migrants will be turned back direct at the German borders.

On 1 July, after the EU summit, Merkel is due to inform the CDU leadership about the state of her negotiations with the European countries which were most of all affected by the migration crisis.

source: sputniknews.com