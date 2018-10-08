Angelina Jolie, Keanu Reeves & the Greek connection?

Are Angelina Jolie and Keanu Reeves dating? That’s the claim in one of this week’s tabloids.

According to reports in some tabloids like NW, the stars have been “quietly dating” since July 2017 when they supposedly took a “top-secret trip to the Greek island of Paxos together.” Jolie is said to have met the actor after she and her six kids moved next door to his mom’s house in Los Angeles. “They’ve never worked together and didn’t really get to know each other until last year,” says a supposed source. “Keanu is very close to his mom and visits her a lot.”

The alleged insider goes on to say that Jolie’s kids approve of her relationship with the actor, who also enjoys “being around Ange’s children.” The questionable tipster adds, “He loves kids and has been a good influence on Ange. He’s so kind, giving and genuine – all the qualities Ange now wants in a man. She’s done with the drama.” As for Reeves, the “insider” says he’s “drawn to mysterious women like Ange who have a darker side.”

The source goes on to say that Jolie and Reeves are keeping their relationship “firmly under wraps” for now, but the actor’s mom wants the two to go public. “She’d love to see Keanu finally settle down and Ange would fit right in with the family,” adds the suspicious tipster.

However, other media outlets dispute the news, calling it “pure fiction”. Magazine Gossip Cop checked with a source close to Jolie, who told it on the condition of anonymity that the actress is single and entirely focused on her children. She didn’t vacation with Reeves in Greece in July 2017.

source: thefrisky.com