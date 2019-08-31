Anna Vissi: Watch exclusively here her new video clip “Sunflowers”! (video)

Her album went straight at No1 in digital sales and for six consecutive weeks in the No1 of the IFPI Albums Sales Chart for physical disc sales

Anna Vissi presents her new success “Iliotropia” (trnsl. “Sunflowers”), through an impressive music video.

Protothema.gr secured the video for its first broadcast before its release on Panik Records’ YouTube channel this Sunday, September 1st.

In “Sunflowers” video, shot in various locations directed by Alexandros Kostelidis/Bodega Visuals, the Anna Vissi takes us on a journey in the magical universe of love that extends beyond space and time. Impressive effects and images unfold, creating a special universe, colorful, geometric but also chaotic, the universe of powerful emotions in which we all love to be lost in.

“Sunflowers”, with Nikos Karvelas’ signature in both music and lyrics, is also the title of the new album by the renowned Greek artist.

The album went straight at No1 in digital sales and for six consecutive weeks in the No1 of the IFPI Albums Sales Chart for physical disc sales.

Meanwhile, Anna Vissi, who will perform live in Thessaloniki and Athens in the winter, continues her sold-out tour this year, with her 11-member band and two young talented singers on her side.

The upcoming schedules are: Patra (4/9), Technopolis of Athens (13/9), Larnaca (25/9) and Limassol (26/9).

Also, in a move with special symbolism, she will sing on September 7, at a unique open gates concert of love and hope at the Mati that burnt in the tragic fires last summer.