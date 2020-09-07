Another Fort Hood soldier dies, days after collapsing during training

Fort Hood confirmed that 12 soldiers had died this year alone! What is going on there?

Another Army soldier from Fort Hood has died. Private Carlton L. Chee, 25, died on Wednesday, five days after he was hospitalized for collapsing after physical training, the Army said in a press release.

Chee collapsed on August 28 and was transported to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center, according to a press release from Fort Hood. Two days later, he was transported to Baylor Scott and White, where he died with his family at his side.

The day Chee collapsed was also his 25th birthday, according a Facebook page that appears to be his.

Chee is one of many soldiers stationed at the base to die this year. Fort Hood confirmed that 12 soldiers had died in press releases, but the Associated Press said it had obtained data from Fort Hood officials showing that 28 soldiers died this year.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Pvt. Corlton L. Chee, as well as his teammates and extended family at the @1stCavalryDivhttps://t.co/kDqqqNUCPK#FortHood #USArmy #RIP #FirstTeam pic.twitter.com/f8sRwrwQPd — Fort Hood (@forthood) September 4, 2020

Read more: CBS NEWS