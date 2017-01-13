Another wave of bad weather is approaching!

It will not be as bad though…

Meteorologists in Greece predict that another wave of bad weather is upon us.

The low temperatures of the previous days will make the new wave of bad weather bring thick snowfall instead of storms, as it would be normally expected.

The snow will fall mainly on Monday. The meteorologists are underlining though, that the bad weather approaching is not going to be significantly worse than the normal conditions of the season.



The phenomena will effect the mainland and gradually Macedonia and Thrace. On Tuesday the weather will not improve much, however, the snowfall will be limited on higher altitudes.

In Attica there will be a lot of rain and storms, but no snowfall.

Temperatures will generally remain low between -16 and -17 especially on northern Greece.