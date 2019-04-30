Antarctica Ice shelf the size of France threatened by effects of climate change

Antarctica’s ice shelves are known to play a vital role in mitigating rising sea levels, however, they do not do so directly. Whilst ice shelves are always connected to a landmass, their vast frozen bulk is actually afloat in the ocean. Because of this, even when a significantly-sized chunk of a shelf breaks off, drops into the ocean and melts, it does not contribute to the rise in sea level, as the mass that formed the fragment was already displacing the water.