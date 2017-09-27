Antetokoumpo among the top 5 players for the title of MVP

Giannis Antetokoumpo is among the top 5 players for the title of MVP in the new NBA season.

For the time being, the first favorite is Kawhi Leonard with betting odds of 4/1, according to American betting companies. Kevin Durand and LeBron James are at 9/2, while Russell Westbrook is at 11/2. The Buck’s 22-year-old forward is in the fifth position with 9/1 for the prize in front of players such as James Harden, Steph Curry, Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis.

When Giannis begun playing at the NBA, everyone recognized his talent mainly because of his physical characteristics. The more he was playing, the more he showed an extraordinary understanding of the game, something that only the people of the Bucks had seen when they decided to pick him in the draft.

This also brought him to the position of the point guard. Jason Kidd gave him the ball and showed he believes in his ability to make decisions about himself and his teammates. Since then, Greek Freak has taken over the league.