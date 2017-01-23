Antetokounmpo brings tourists to Greece!

NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo is the driving force of the Milwaukee Bucks, but he may become a driving force for the Greek tourism as well. As we are in the middle of period that the American tourists book for their vacations, experts on the tourist market argue that his amazing performances may motivate Americans to visit his home country.

This year the All star Game will take place in New Orleans on 17th – 19th of February and Giannis will be starting the game. This is bound to have as a result the indirect promotion of Greece as well.

The “Greek Freak” managed to gather 1.604.463 votes which positioned him second on the East Coast behind LeBron James who gathered 1.893.751 votes.