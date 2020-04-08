Antetokounmpo bros donate 10,000 masks to Zografou Athens municipality in battle against Covid-19

They may be thousands of miles away, in the United States, but NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers do not forget Greece and they proved with a great move to aid in the fight against coronavirus in the country.

As it was revealed, Giannis and his brothers donated 10,000 masks to the Municipality of Zografou in Athens to protect the residents from the pandemic.

The city council announced the move and thanked Giannis, Thanasis, Costas and the other members of the Antetokounmpo family for their contribution.

In the statement released, the Municipality of Zografou expressed its great gratitude to the Antetokounmpo family for offering 10,000 masks to the residents of the city, as a measure of protection against the Covid 19 virus.

“The act of the family, in addition to the substantial offer to the citizens of Zografou, proves the close ties Thanasis, Giannis, Costas, and Alexis have, with the city where they lived for several years but also with his team Athleticos, where they made their first basketball steps.”

also read

Turkey’s Covid-19 infection rate rising fastest in the world: The Guardian

Study reveals 80% of Covid-19 patients infected from asymptomatic carriers