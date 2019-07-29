Antetokounmpo Bros join Greek national team training camp (video)

The three brothers will play for Greece in the FIBA World Cup in China

The Antetokounmpo Bros joined the Greek national basketball team training camp for its preparation ahead of the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China scheduled to start on August 31.

The NBA MVP was joined by brother Thanasis and younger Kostas, along with Giorgos Printezis and Costas Sloukas, while Nick Calathes is expected to also join his teammates soon after his vacations in the US.

The news of the three brothers joining the national team was announced by the Greek basketball association.

The players will be officially introduced on Thursday (1/8) and all members will be made available to media representatives (12 noon, Bodosaki Foundation Building – Eurobank Administration Building, Grand National Sponsor of All Nations) Amalias 20 & Souri 5, Constitution).