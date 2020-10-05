Antetokounmpo brothers at OAKA for BLC final (photos)

NBA superstar and MVP winner Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brother Thanasis were at the Olympic Sports Hall on Sunday night where they watched AEK Athens play against Spanish Burgos in the Basketball Champions League.

The Antetokounmpo bros are visiting Greece after the Milwaukee Bucks were knocked out of the NBA Finals.

Burgos won the Basketball Champions League of the 2019-2020 season defeating host AEK Athens 85-74 in Sunday’s final at the Olympic Sports Hall.

also read

Iconic Cobra Kai Season 3 on Netflix (trailer video)

Italy considers taking Greece off high-risk countries for Covid-19